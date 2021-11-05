AT&T holding hiring event in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Tuesday, AT&T will hold a hiring event at its Quaker Crossing store (3505 Amelia Drive) in Orchard Park.
The company is looking to hire more than 130 retail sales consultants across New York. Those who get hired will get a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Tuesday’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There, potential candidates can learn about full and part-time positions.
Anyone who attends is being asked to register beforehand. Click/tap this link to do so.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.