BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a job the Buffalo Bisons are hiring!

The herd will host a job fair this Tuesday, August 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Open interviews will take place inside Consumer’s Pub at the Park down at Sahlen Field.

The team is looking to hire concessions stands managers, cooks and cashiers.

The Bisons first game back in Buffalo is on August 10. For more information, click here.