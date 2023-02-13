BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons will hold an open interview event on Saturday for part time and seasonal jobs.

Available positions include concession stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors and commissioner and restaurant servers and bartenders. Other positions include jobs in merchandise retail, grounds crew and stadium operations. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

Applicants can apply online at any time. For more information, click here or call 716-846-2084.