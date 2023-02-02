BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As it gets ready to reopen, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum is looking for help.

A job fair will take place at the museum’s Clifton Hall (1231 Elmwood Avenue) on two dates later this month. The first will be on February 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second will be February 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

At the job events, attendees will be able to speak with hiring managers and learn more about open positions. They include both full and part-time jobs that range from entry level to managerial.

Formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the museum is scheduled to open on May 25.