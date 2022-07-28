BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Employment Training Center is back up and running after a shutdown of services during the pandemic.

The center is also celebrating its 21st anniversary. While they’re starting up services that have been slowed or stopped for the past few years, the center still has been helping people find work.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addressed the staff members of BETC during a press conference Thursday, and commended their hard work of finding jobs for hundreds over the past three years. Brown said that the center was able to employ 400 people in that time.

Their biggest message to those in Western New York is if you’re looking for a job, stop by their office.