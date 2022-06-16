BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a new job, the Buffalo Public Schools are searching for more bus aides.

Interested applicants can attend open interviews at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts at 450 Masten Ave. on June 25 from 8:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m.

The position pays between $15.00 to $16.85 an hour and applicants must be 19 years old or older. This job has no educational requirement.

Those interested can expect to work the following shifts:

Morning: 6:30 a.m-11:30 a.m.

Afternoon: 1:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. Afternoon shift could go beyond 7 p.m.



Candidates who are hired will complete civil service and HR paperwork on the spot, according to Buffalo Public Schools.

Here are forms of identification applicants are asked to bring: