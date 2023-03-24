BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking to work with exotic animals?
The Buffalo Zoo is set to hold a job fair on Saturday.
The event will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Interested applicants can learn more about part-time seasonal positions in the education, guest experience, gift shop and food service departments.
Pre-registration is not required. Candidates should park in the main parking lot located on the corner of Parkside Avenue and Jewett Parkway. When you get there, follow the Delaware Park ring road to Gate 9 for the check-in area.
For more information on the job fair, click here.
