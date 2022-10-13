NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair in a couple of weeks.

It’s taking place at the Niagara Riverside Resort (7001 Buffalo Ave.) in Niagara Falls. On October 26, between 12:30 and 3 p.m., nearly 70 companies will be participating.

Niagara County says there’s still space for anyone else who wants to participate. They can call (716) 278-8108.

“We anticipate this being one of the larger career fairs we have held in some time, so we have a great venue that can accommodate a significant number of job seekers and employers,” said Donald Jablonski, Director of Employment and Training. “If you are an employer looking to hire, call us now and secure your spot at this job fair.”

More information on the career fair can be found here.