Career fair to take place at Seneca One Tower on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a career fair taking place at Seneca One Tower this Monday, October 25.

The 716 Career Fair is being put together by Forge Buffalo — an extension of 43North.

Nearly 50 companies will be represented at the event, which goes from 3 to 6 p.m. A networking happy hour will begin at 5 p.m.

Sign up for the career fair and learn more here.

