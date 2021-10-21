Career fair to take place at Seneca One Tower on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a career fair taking place at Seneca One Tower this Monday, October 25.
The 716 Career Fair is being put together by Forge Buffalo — an extension of 43North.
Nearly 50 companies will be represented at the event, which goes from 3 to 6 p.m. A networking happy hour will begin at 5 p.m.
Sign up for the career fair and learn more here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.