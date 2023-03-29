BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Catholic Health is hosting an “on-the-spot” hiring event in Amherst.
It’s happening at Classics V Banquet & Conference Center at 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd. from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open interviews will be given to Home Care LPNs and registered nurses, the company says.
Applicants could be offered jobs right there that day. Retention bonuses of up to $20,000 could be included in job offers. Additionally, Catholic Health says referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are available.
To register for the event, click or tap here.
Latest Posts
- McDonald’s debuts two new desserts — but most Americans will never taste one of them
- Pepsi unveils new logo after 14 years
- Melissa Joan Hart helped Nashville kids flee to safety amid school shooting
- How veterans can get help after exposure to toxins
- American IQs rose 30 points in the last century. Now, they may be falling.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.