BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Catholic Health is hosting an “on-the-spot” hiring event in Amherst.

It’s happening at Classics V Banquet & Conference Center at 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd. from 2 to 6 p.m.

Open interviews will be given to Home Care LPNs and registered nurses, the company says.

Applicants could be offered jobs right there that day. Retention bonuses of up to $20,000 could be included in job offers. Additionally, Catholic Health says referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are available.

To register for the event, click or tap here.