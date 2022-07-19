NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Cement Masons Local Union #111 will be recruiting apprentices starting Thursday, and running through July 20, 2023, according to the NYS Department of Labor.

Applications must be completed on-site at 111 Wales Ave. between 9 and 11 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of a 10th grade education level, and must be physically able to perform work required. Additionally, they must possess a valid drivers license to operate company vehicles, pass a drug test after selection for the apprenticeship, and have a way to get to and from various job sites and required classes.

The position is open to residents of Erie and Niagara Counties, as well as the Towns of Perrysburg and Gowanda in Cattaraugus County. For more information, applicants may call (716) 695-1494.