City of Buffalo hiring for summer lifeguards, offering American Red Cross certification

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the start of December, but the City of Buffalo is already searching for summer lifeguards.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, in partnership with the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, is offering American Red Cross lifeguard certification training. After getting certified, participants are invited to apply to become a City of Buffalo lifeguard starting at $15 per hour.

Those interested must pre-register online.

Certification sessions run every Saturday from January 8 to March 5.

Here are the job requirements:

Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency

Youth who are 16 years old by January 1, 2022

Youth who RESIDE in the City of Buffalo* (can attend any school)

Preference given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School

Youth who are Fully Vaccinated by January 8, 2022

Youth MUST be able to commit to the full 9- week course (attendance is Mandatory)

The city is also looking to hire American Red Cross certified instructors to train new lifeguards.

To apply, click here.

“We are looking to train 100 youth, between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, to become certified lifeguards,” Mayor Brown said. This is a great opportunity. Lifeguarding is a fun summer job, but it’s also a highly important job! Our youth become a part of a larger cause when other people’s safety relies on them. They are essentially getting paid to be a hero, while also learning useful lifelong skills.”