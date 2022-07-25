BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community Services for Every1 will host open interviews on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 180 Oak Street in Buffalo.

The open interviews will be for Residential Management Team positions including Assistant Managers starting at $17.25 an hour, Residential Site Managers starting at $51,480 annually, and Residential Program Coordinators starting at $54,080 annually.

Anyone interested should bring their photo I.D. and resumes.

More information about positions can be found here or you call (716) 883-8888, ext. 106.