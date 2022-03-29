DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake will be hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 at the park’s hotel.

The theme park announced last month it plans to hire 1,500 people for the 2022 season. According to the park, there are positions open in over 10 departments, including 200 lifeguard and ride attendant openings. The park also said candidates who attend the event can have immediate interviews and may receive job offers in the same day.

The park is looking for applicants 16 years old and older, but also has a select amount of positions open for 14 and 15-year-olds. Interested individuals can text “JOBS” to (585) 207-8400 or click this link to apply. They can also visit the human resources office at the park Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions can be directed to (585) 599-5108.

Six Flags Darien Lake opens May 27. To learn more about the park, click here.