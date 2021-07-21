Delaware North hosting job fair at Highmark Stadium for upcoming Bills season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking to work at the home of the Buffalo Bills? You’re in luck — Delaware North is trying to fill a variety of positions at Highmark Stadium for this upcoming Bills’ season.

Delaware North provides food, beverage and retail services at Highmark. The company is hosting a job fair at the stadium on July 24, 28 and August 3 to fill part-time positions.

Jobs up for grabs include cashiers, suite runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers, vendors and warehouse operations.

Delaware North says candidates should be “highly motivated and customer-oriented.” Candidates who get hired will be given paid training, free uniforms and meals.

Interested? Interviews will happen in The Bills Store at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park.

Available Days:

Saturday, July 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking will be available in Lot 6 off Abbott Road.

For more information, click here.