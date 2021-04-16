Dollar General hosting hiring event at Kenmore Ave. store next week

A help wanted sign is displayed at the Dollar General store in Cicero, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dollar General says it plans to host in-person hiring events at the store located at 338 Kenmore Ave. next Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23.

The company says the events will happen throughout both days and are a part of its nationwide efforts to hire up to 20,000 new employees this spring.

Candidates interested can find a full list of open positions and apply online here.

Dollar General says it encourages candidates to review and formally apply for desired career opportunities online before attending in-person hiring events.