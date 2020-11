BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you’re looking for a job, a career at Domino’s Pizza could be in your future.

Fourteen Domino’s locations throughout Buffalo will host on-site interviews on November 16th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

Positions available include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, shift runners and more.

Find your local Domino’s by clicking here.

Domino’s says virtual interviews are also available.