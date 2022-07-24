CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is holding a recruiting event for new deputies on Monday.

The event will run at the Erie County Fire Training Academy at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates will have a chance to speak with the Sheriff’s SWAT Team commander, Air-1 pilots, K9 handlers, Bomb Squad technicians, Marine Unit members and Road Patrol Deputies. The office will also have some equipment available for attendees to see and inquire about.

Applications will be available, but cannot be accepted at the event. They are to be filed with the Erie County Personnel Department.

