Frontier CSD to hold job fair in December

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Frontier Central School District is hiring.
On Thursday, December 2, a job fair will take place at Cloverbank Elementary School (2761 Cloverbank Road) in Hamburg. It will go from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The school district is looking for people to fill permanent and substitute positions:
- Bus Attendants
- Bus Drivers
- Cleaners
- Clerical PT
- Coaches
- Food Service Helpers
- Groundworkers
- Laborers
- Secretaries
- School Lunch Monitors
- Teacher Aides
Additionally, they’re also looking for substitute licensed practical nurses and/or registered nurses, and substitute teachers.
At the job fair, custom brochures specific to different departments will be available.
Along with these, paper applications and laptops for online submissions will be available, too. Interviews may take place on the spot.
Interested applicants must have fingerprint clearance from either the New York State Education Department/Office of School Review, New York State Division of Criminal Justice or Federal Bureau of Investigation.
