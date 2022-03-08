HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier Central School District will be holding a spring jobs expo on April 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Frontier Education Center.

According to the district, positions in many fields are open and more information, as well as applications, will be provided at the event. The district also said interviews will take place on the spot that evening.

The district is looking to fill the following positions in both permanent and substitute capacities:

Bus Drivers

Bus Attendants

Cleaners

Clerical

Food Service Helpers

Groundworkers/Laborers

School Lunch Monitors

Teacher Aides

Nurses (LPNs/RNs)

Teachers

More info can be found on the flyer below.