HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier Central School District will be holding a spring jobs expo on April 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Frontier Education Center.
According to the district, positions in many fields are open and more information, as well as applications, will be provided at the event. The district also said interviews will take place on the spot that evening.
The district is looking to fill the following positions in both permanent and substitute capacities:
- Bus Drivers
- Bus Attendants
- Cleaners
- Clerical
- Food Service Helpers
- Groundworkers/Laborers
- School Lunch Monitors
- Teacher Aides
- Nurses (LPNs/RNs)
- Teachers
More info can be found on the flyer below.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team sice 2021. See more of his work here.