LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring.

The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons.

They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees.

The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For more information and to apply, click here.