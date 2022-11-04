LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring.
The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons.
They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees.
The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
For more information and to apply, click here.
New on WIVB.com
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.