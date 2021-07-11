General Motors recruiting for 100 positions

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The General Motors plant in Lockport is hosting a job fair this Wednesday and Thursday. The facility is looking to fill 100 jobs.

There are temporary, part-time and full-time jobs up for grabs.

Some of those positions are salaried group leader roles.

Interviews are Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then again on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work here in the United States.

For a full list of job opportunities, click here.