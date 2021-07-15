GM holding hiring event at Lockport plant

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — People looking to work at GM can head to a career fair at the company’s Lockport plant on Upper Mountain Rd.
It’s happening from 1-5 p.m. GM is looking to hire 100 workers.
The company says it’s going to conduct interviews and drug tests to make same-day hiring decisions.
- Report: Gov. Cuomo to be interviewed Saturday by NYS Attorney General’s office in sexual harassment probe
- Buffalo mother speaks out about shooting death of her three year old son
- Inflation worries rise in Congress as economy continues to bounce back
- Child tax credit payments begin rolling out to US families
- Advocates, lawmakers react to CDC overdose death data