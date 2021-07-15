GM holding hiring event at Lockport plant

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — People looking to work at GM can head to a career fair at the company’s Lockport plant on Upper Mountain Rd.

It’s happening from 1-5 p.m. GM is looking to hire 100 workers.

The company says it’s going to conduct interviews and drug tests to make same-day hiring decisions.

