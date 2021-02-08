GM Lockport hiring 50 part-time employees

This image provided by General Motors shows the new company logo. General Motors is changing its corporate logo and starting an electric vehicle marketing campaign as it tries to refurbish its image from a maker of gas-powered pickups and SUVs to a clean vehicle company. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker says, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, the campaign will show GM’s progressive company vision as it promises to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025. (General Motors via AP)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–General Motors Lockport Operations is hiring 50 employees ASAP.

The company says these are temporary part-time hourly positions as direct employees of GM.

Candidates must be able to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment and report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

GM says the positions will support manufacturing components for some of the company’s most important vehicles, including the Chevrolet Corvette and Silverado, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade.

Human Resources and Labor Relations Director Jodi West says the starting wage is $16.67 per hour with health care options and holiday benefits after 90 days.

According to the company, the candidate must pass GM hiring process requirements, including hair drug testing and background checks.

Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.

GM says candidates can find more details here.