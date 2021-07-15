GM Plant in Lockport looking for a few good workers in response to high demand for trucks

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The General Motors plant in Lockport hosted a job fair this week in response to an increase in demand for trucks. Officials say they need a more hands-on deck to handle the workload.

The job fair took place for two days and more than 100 people attended on the first day. They’re looking for 80 hourly, temporary positions and 20 full-time salaried positions.

