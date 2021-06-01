Heritage Christian Services holding job fair on Wednesday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heritage Christian Services needs workers for its new facility in Amherst.

The organization is looking for direct support staff members that can help people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To accomplish this, Heritage is having a job fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at 840 Dodge Rd., behind Asbury United Methodist Church.

At the event, applicants can apply and begin the interview process, speak with recruiters and tour the property. After completing an application, a free lunch will be provided by a food truck.

Direct support employees start at $15.75/hour. The weekend rate is $16.25, and the overnight rate is $16.50. Some locations offer an extra dollar per hour. Overtime opportunities will also be available.

MORE | More information on the job fair can be found here.