BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY is looking to fill hundreds of positions.

The health insurer is hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday for job seekers to explore customer service opportunities, apply and interview on-site. Many of the openings are work-from-home positions.

The job fair runs July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 257 W. Genesee St. in Buffalo. Those interested can park for free in the visitor’s lot.

Applicants are required to be residing in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans or Wyoming County.

To register for the event, click here, and be sure to bring an updated resume.