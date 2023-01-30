BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA Western New York Healthcare System is planning to host a career fair this Wednesday.

It’s scheduled to take place at the Batavia VA Medical Center (222 Richmond Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested can find it on the basement floor level of Building 3.

Some of the positions they’re looking to fill include those for cooks, housekeeping and food service. Candidates could be conditionally offered a job on the spot.

Those who attend are asked to bring their résumés, credentials and references. Walk-in candidates will be accepted, but you can also set up an interview by calling 1 (708) 573-8579 or emailing Rafael.Lara@va.gov.