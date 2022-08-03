BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job?

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday.

The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning on August 16 and running through July 18, 2023 for eight Insulation and Asbestos Worker apprentices. The events will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the union location at 2848 Seneca St. in Buffalo.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma and must live in the geographic jurisdiction of the Local Union, which inculdes:

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara and Wyoming counties

In Genesee County: townships of Alabama, Alexander, Darien, Oakfield and Pembroke

In Pennsylvania: McKean, Potter and Warren counties

A $25 testing fee will be charged to each applicant.

For further information, call 716-823-0980 or click here.