CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria has announced that a pair of job fairs will be coming to the shopping center.

They’re set to take place on April 19 and August 23, each going from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Both job fairs will be on the lower level near the Apple store.

People planning to attend April’s event can talk to employers like the Army National Guard, First Student, United HealthCare, Primark and more.

Learn more about the free Get Hired job event here.