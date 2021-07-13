Job fair taking place at Walden Galleria on Wednesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria will host a job fair this Wednesday.
The WNY Get Hired Job Fair will take place on the lower level near the Apple store from 3-7 p.m.
If you want to see who’s participating in this free event, click or tap here.
