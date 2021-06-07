Jobs 4 Buffalo: TDR Delivery Consultants looking for Amazon delivery drivers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Career Center of the Southeast is presenting a free hiring event on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Buffalo South I-90 in West Seneca.

The Career Center says TDR Delivery Consultants need delivery drivers for Amazon, and pay starts at $16.50 an hour with a bonus incentive.

Officials tell News 4 staff will practice safe distancing protocols throughout the event.

Space is limited, and the Career Center encourages you to register on its website, but it is not required. Attendees will be entered in a drawing for a free giveaway, officials say.

The Career Center says the purpose of this event is to provide job opportunities and other resources to promote community empowerment and strengthen community partnerships.