(WIVB)–If you’re looking for a job, listen up!

WellNow Urgent Care is looking to hire 75 people in Western New York. The chain wants to bulk up its staff ahead of the anticipated winter coronavirus surge.

Full and part-time roles are available. Positions range from clinical providers to technicians.

Since last October, WellNow Urgent Care’s workforce has grown by 40%.

Jobs are also available in Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany.