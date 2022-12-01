BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is holding a hiring event Thursday in Buffalo. They’re looking to fill a number of positions, including the following:

registered nurses

patient care assistants

pharmacy technicians

sterile processing technicians

respiratory therapists

IT help desk support

clinical lab scientists

The jobs are at the following locations:

Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute

Oishei Children’s Hospital

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

DeGraff Medical Park

The hiring event is happening on the second floor of the Larkin Building (726 Exchange St.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.

Free one-hour parking can be found in the visitor lot on Exchange Street. More information about the event can be found here.