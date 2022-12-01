BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is holding a hiring event Thursday in Buffalo. They’re looking to fill a number of positions, including the following:
- registered nurses
- patient care assistants
- pharmacy technicians
- sterile processing technicians
- respiratory therapists
- IT help desk support
- clinical lab scientists
The jobs are at the following locations:
- Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute
- Oishei Children’s Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- DeGraff Medical Park
The hiring event is happening on the second floor of the Larkin Building (726 Exchange St.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.
Free one-hour parking can be found in the visitor lot on Exchange Street. More information about the event can be found here.
Latest Posts
- This 1989 Batmobile for sale is a genuine movie prop, but it’s not cheap
- When is SantaCon coming to your town?
- Niagara Falls firefighters to host to Toy Fund telethon Saturday
- Menu for Biden-Macron state dinner includes US delicacies, cheeses and wines
- House Jan. 6 committee has completed all interviews, Lofgren says
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.