BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Graduate and registered nurses looking for a job can attend a recruitment event being held by Kaleida Health on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute (875 Ellicott St.) from 2-6 p.m.

Kaleida says it has a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000.

Free parking can be found in the surface lot at the southwest corner of High and Ellicott streets.

Anyone looking to attend the event is asked to bring a resume. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to RSVP.