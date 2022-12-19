BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Graduate and registered nurses looking for a job can attend a recruitment event being held by Kaleida Health on Tuesday afternoon.
The event will be at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute (875 Ellicott St.) from 2-6 p.m.
Kaleida says it has a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000.
Free parking can be found in the surface lot at the southwest corner of High and Ellicott streets.
Anyone looking to attend the event is asked to bring a resume. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to RSVP.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.