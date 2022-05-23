BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lactalis American Group has announced it will be hosting open interviews this week for over 25 positions at its cheese plant in Buffalo.

Interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Lactalis’ cheese and whey production plant at 2375 South Park Ave. Positions are primarily second and third shifts, across most departments and experience levels.

Applications will be available at the guard building on South Park Avenue and at plant door number seven on Leland Street. The locations will be marked by balloons.

