BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bar Association of Erie County, University at Buffalo School of Law and the Minority Bar Association of WNY are teaming up to hold Buffalo’s first legal diversity career fair.

The event is set to be held on August 12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at University at Buffalo Center for Tomorrow at 101 Service Center Rd. The career fair is for law students, JDs and licensed attorneys. It is open to all applicants with the goal of increasing representation of people from diverse racial, religious, ability, gender and sexual orientation backgrounds.

There will be over 30 different employers at the fair consisting of law firms, non-profit organizations, government organizations and other corporations.

Walk-ins will be accepted but attendees are strongly encouraged to register before the event. To do that, click here.