Looking for a job? Seneca Casinos are hiring

(WIVB) — If finding a new job is part of your New Year’s resolution, Seneca Casinos is hiring.
The company held a hiring event Wednesday at Hofbräuhaus in downtown Buffalo until 8 o’clock p.m.
They’re looking to fill a wide variety of full and part-time positions at all three of their casinos.
To apply online, click here.
