Looking for a job? Wegmans is hosting a hiring event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Western New York grocery chain Wegmans is looking to fill customer service positions at their Buffalo-area stores.

The grocer will hold a virtual job fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for part-time and certain full-time positions. Available positions include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, food production, cooks and stocking opportunities.

Wegmans asks you fill out an application and a representative will reach out for an interview.

“At Wegmans, we believe that if we take care of our people, they’ll take care of our customers,” said Wegmans Buffalo Division Manager Mike Keating.

“That’s why, as part of the Wegmans family, we offer a competitive benefits package that covers your health, well-being, family and future. We look forward to meeting our potential candidates!”