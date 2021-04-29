Lowe’s hiring hundreds in Buffalo area during National Hiring Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lowe’s is looking to add 250 employees to its workforce in the Buffalo area.

On Tuesday, May 4, Lowe’s will have its National Hiring Day. They’re looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

Reservations and resumes aren’t required, but people can RSVP if they’d like at this link.

The hiring event will take place at every Lowe’s store in the U.S. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.