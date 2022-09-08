TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblymembers Bill Conrad and Jon Rivera announced Thursday that they are sponsoring a ‘manufacturing and trades’ job fair in Tonawanda on Wednesday.

The fair will be held at the UAW Local 774 Hall at 2939 Niagara Street in Tonawanda from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. It is also in collaboration with the New York State Department of Labor.

The fair will highlight manufacturing and trade jobs at more than 20 local companies, including General Mills, E-One, the New York State Building & Construction Trades Council, the United States Postal Service, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and Milk-Bone.