TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblymembers Bill Conrad and Jon Rivera announced Thursday that they are sponsoring a ‘manufacturing and trades’ job fair in Tonawanda on Wednesday.
The fair will be held at the UAW Local 774 Hall at 2939 Niagara Street in Tonawanda from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. It is also in collaboration with the New York State Department of Labor.
The fair will highlight manufacturing and trade jobs at more than 20 local companies, including General Mills, E-One, the New York State Building & Construction Trades Council, the United States Postal Service, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and Milk-Bone.
More Jobs 4 Buffalo
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.