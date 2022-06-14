BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital of Buffalo announced Tuesday they’ll be hosting an open-interview hiring event at Buffalo Riverworks on June 29.

Anyone interested in a healthcare position, including nurses, nurse assistants and immediate treatment assistants, is asked to bring their application to the event, where private interviews will be conducted by a group of Catholic Health managers and formal job offers will be made. Offers include a $25,000 bonus, as well as an additional $5,000 bonus for the 15 nurses hired for Medical/Surgery, ICU, CVICU and ED night shift positions.

Riverworks is located at 359 Ganson St. in Buffalo and the event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical — which will be scheduled at a later date — as well as meet all job prerequisites as a final condition of employment.

To register for this event, visit this link. For more information on Catholic Health’s Referral Bonus Program, visit this link.

Mercy Hospital is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive compensation and benefits, including paid health insurance, company sponsored pension plan, paid time off, group discounted dental and vision benefits, and tuition assistance programs.