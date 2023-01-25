EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Moog is hiring, and this weekend, they’re holding open interviews at the Northland Workforce Training Center (683 Northland Avenue) in Buffalo.

Anyone interested in working as part of the company’s Aircraft Controls and Space & Defense Controls operations can attend on Saturday, January 28 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining. Those who are interested in applying should bring a current resume to the event and are encouraged to pre-register here.