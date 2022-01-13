Need a job? U.S. Sugar is hiring in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re on the hunt for a new job, a position at U.S. Sugar in Buffalo could be in your future.

ASR Group, U.S. Sugar’s owner, is looking to expand its Buffalo team. A hiring event for job seekers is happening on January 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 692 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

All shifts are available and a variety of positions are up for grabs.

Packaging Laborers: Starting at $18.00/hour

Machine Operators: Starting at $19.00/hour

Material Handlers: Starting at $18.75/hour

Shipping and Receiving Clerks: Starting at $19.00/hour

2nd shift differential of $1.00/hour

3rd shift differential of $1.50/hour

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their updated resume.

For more information about open positions, click here.