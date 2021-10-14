New Directions, Gateway Longview to hold hiring event next week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New View Alliance is partnering with Gateway Longview and New Directions Youth and Family Services for a two-day hiring event.

The first day of the event will take place at New Directions’ Wyndham Lawn Campus (6395 Old Niagara Rd., Lockport) on October 21 from 1-6 p.m.

The following day, the hiring event will continue at Gateway Longview (6350 Main St., Williamsville) from Noon to 5 p.m.

Both New Directions and Gateway Longview are looking to fill full-time, part-time and per diem positions in Buffalo, Lockport, Niagara Falls and Williamsville.

They’re looking to fill openings for youth support specialists, care coordinators, mental health clinicians and jobs in special education classrooms.

Applications and full lists of positions can be found at Gateway-Longview.org and FosteringGood.org.

Offers may be made to qualified candidates on the spot, and some positions will include a $1,000 sign-on bonus.