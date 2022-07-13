SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Childcare centers from around Niagara are putting out the hiring sign.

If you’re looking to start a career in early childhood education a job fair is being held at Niagara County Community College in the Learning Commons on August 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions as directors, teachers, assistants, aides, cooks and more are up for grabs.

Here’s a look at some of the employers:

NCCC Child Development Center

Bunny Bunch Daycare & Pre-K N. Tonawanda & Wheatfield

Empower Children’s Academy

CAO Lockport HeadStart

LaSalle Early Childhood Center, Niagara Falls

NFHA Packard Court Community Center

Mount St Mary’s Child Care

All applicants need to bring is a resume to 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd. in Sanborn.