SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Childcare centers from around Niagara are putting out the hiring sign.
If you’re looking to start a career in early childhood education a job fair is being held at Niagara County Community College in the Learning Commons on August 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Positions as directors, teachers, assistants, aides, cooks and more are up for grabs.
Here’s a look at some of the employers:
- NCCC Child Development Center
- Bunny Bunch Daycare & Pre-K N. Tonawanda & Wheatfield
- Empower Children’s Academy
- CAO Lockport HeadStart
- LaSalle Early Childhood Center, Niagara Falls
- NFHA Packard Court Community Center
- Mount St Mary’s Child Care
All applicants need to bring is a resume to 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd. in Sanborn.
