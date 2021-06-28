Niagara County holding another outdoor career fair on Wednesday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, June 30, the Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold an outdoor career fair at Ida Fritz Memorial Park (105 West Ave.) in Lockport.

Niagara County officials say more than 30 companies with open positions are participating.

It will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and no appointments are necessary.

Director of Employment and Training Don Jablonski says, “Employers have openings they need to fill and are anxious to hire, so whether you are unemployed or looking for a new opportunity, you should definitely attend.”

Jablonski says the career fair at Oppenheim Park earlier in June attracted many job seekers, and he expects a similar turnout on Wednesday.