Niagara County holding outdoor career fair on Wednesday

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County’s Department of Employment and Training is holding an outdoor career fair on Wednesday at Oppenheim Park.

County leaders say more than 35 companies with open positions will be taking part in the event.

Legislator Jesse Gooch says, “with nearly three dozen companies participating in the job fair, there has never been a better time to find a job, whether you are currently unemployed or looking for a change.”

County Director of Employment and Training Donald Jablonks tells News 4 the event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Businesses will use the picnic shelters to display company info and meet with job seekers. The county says no appointment is necessary.