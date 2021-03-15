Niagara County now accepting applications for Summer Youth Employment Program

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Applications are now being accepted for the Niagara County Employment & Training Department’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Officials say, to be considered, you must be a county resident, be between 14-20-years-old (must turn 14 by 5/14/21 and cannot turn 21 until after 8/27/21), and meet income guidelines.

According to the county, applications for the SYEP are available at high school guidance offices throughout the county, as well as online at www.worksource1.com.

You can also pick them up in-person at Niagara County Employment & Training, at 1001 11th St. in Niagara Falls.

Niagara County officials tell News 4 participant’s in this year’s program will earn $13.50 an hour, a dollar over the state’s current minimum wage.

Applications and related documents are due by May 14. Those interested can return them to the Trott Center, faxed to 716-278-8149, or scanned and emailed to dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.