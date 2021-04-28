NOCO looking to fill 50 positions across WNY

(WIVB) — Looking for a job? NOCO is hiring and looking to fill 50 positions in Western and Central New York.

Available positions include HVAC technicians, commercial fuel drivers, customer service, sales and warehouse support in the greater Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas.

Shanor Electric Supply, which was recently acquired by NOCO, also has openings available.

NOCO says they offer competitive benefits for part-time and full-time employees. Including enrollment in their 401k plan.

“With more than 320 employees, NOCO continues to grow our operations to meet the energy and sustainability needs of our customers from Tonawanda to Syracuse,” said Melissa Fritz, assistant vice president, human resources, NOCO.

“Over the past year, we have hired more than 100 new employees. These are family sustaining jobs that employ hard working individuals who are providing essential energy services to our community.”

For available openings, click here. And those with additional questions about employment with NOCO can call their Human Resources Department at (716) 614-3231.